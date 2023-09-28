Tripti Dimri, Rajkummar Rao To Star In 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

New Delhi: Actress Tripti Dimri and Rajkummar Rao will star together in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The film is presented by the powerhouse collaboration of Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in conjunction with Thinkink Picturez. It is helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is poised to deliver a nostalgic blast from the past set in the vibrant 90s.

Billed as a "pure masala entertainer set in the swinging 90s", the movie will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of "Dream Girl" franchise fame.



In an Instagram post, Rao unveiled the official poster of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and captioned it, "Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya???" Dimri also shared the same post from her social media account.



The movie is produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink Picturez.