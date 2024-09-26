'Tumbbad' Makers Share Unseen Footage of Pandurang Aka Daadi’s Haunting Transformation

New Delhi: The re-release of Sohum Shah's ‘Tumbbad’ has again brought its haunting world to the forefront, treating audiences with its eerie and atmospheric storytelling. As the film continues to receive praise, the makers of the film have posted unseen footage on their social media handle, shedding light on the intricate process behind one of its most chilling characters – Daadi. They captioned the post reading, “The face of fear in #Tumbbad wasn’t born overnight… Watch Daadi's terrifying transformation unfold in these exclusive behind-the-scenes! Experience the magical world of #Tumbbad once again, running now in cinemas.”

In the unseen footage, the painstaking efforts that went into creating Daadi’s terrifying appearance are evident. The transformation process, primarily driven by the use of prosthetics, is truly mind-blowing. Each layer of makeup and prosthetic application reveals the dedication and craftsmanship of the team, aiming to bring this haunting character to life. What’s even more fascinating is that the same young actor who portrayed Pandurang also took on the role of Daadi, showcasing incredible versatility and talent at such a young age.

Re-released in theaters on September 13, 2024, ‘Tumbbad’ is a 2018 Hindi-language folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director, and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. It is written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao.

‘Tumbbad’ received eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.

The film was also a notable success, with critics praising its gripping story, exceptional production design, and striking cinematography. Additionally, it was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week Section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Along with Sohum Shah's compelling performance, the cast included Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, both of whom contributed significantly to the film’s atmospheric and haunting narrative.