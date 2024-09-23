Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection: Sohum Shah’s Film Soars On Second Weekend

Mumbai: The re-release of Tumbbad has turned out to be a remarkable success, showcasing its enduring appeal to audiences. In its first week, the film grossed ₹13.44 crore, a strong start that set the stage for its resurgence. As the second weekend approached, expectations were high, and Tumbbad exceeded them by delivering even bigger numbers.

On Day 8, the film earned ₹3.04 crore, followed by ₹2.50 crore on Day 9 and ₹2.59 crore on Day 10. This upward trend highlights a growing interest and word-of-mouth buzz, drawing both new viewers and fans of the original release. The fact that the second weekend surpassed the first weekend’s earnings is a testament to the film's captivating storytelling and visual artistry.

With its unique blend of horror and mythology, Tumbbad has not only redefined the genre in Indian cinema but has also cemented its status as a super hit. Its ability to attract audiences long after its initial release showcases its lasting impact and significance in contemporary filmmaking.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and creatively guided by Anand Gandhi, Tumbbad has captivated audiences with its unique blend of horror and fantasy, coupled with exceptional visual storytelling. The film's re-release, presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, has reignited interest and enthusiasm among viewers, demonstrating its lasting impact and relevance.

The film’s success is particularly notable because it achieved these historic numbers without any availability on OTT platforms. The exclusive theatrical run has generated significant buzz and enthusiastic support, underscoring the importance of experiencing classic films on the big screen where their full artistic and emotional impact can be fully appreciated.