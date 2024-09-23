Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2797457https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/tumbbad-re-release-box-office-collection-sohum-shah-s-film-soars-on-second-weekend-2797457.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TUMBBAD BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection: Sohum Shah’s Film Soars On Second Weekend

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and creatively guided by Anand Gandhi, Tumbbad has captivated audiences with its unique blend of horror and fantasy, coupled with exceptional visual storytelling. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection: Sohum Shah’s Film Soars On Second Weekend Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: The re-release of Tumbbad has turned out to be a remarkable success, showcasing its enduring appeal to audiences. In its first week, the film grossed ₹13.44 crore, a strong start that set the stage for its resurgence. As the second weekend approached, expectations were high, and Tumbbad exceeded them by delivering even bigger numbers.

On Day 8, the film earned ₹3.04 crore, followed by ₹2.50 crore on Day 9 and ₹2.59 crore on Day 10. This upward trend highlights a growing interest and word-of-mouth buzz, drawing both new viewers and fans of the original release. The fact that the second weekend surpassed the first weekend’s earnings is a testament to the film's captivating storytelling and visual artistry.

With its unique blend of horror and mythology, Tumbbad has not only redefined the genre in Indian cinema but has also cemented its status as a super hit. Its ability to attract audiences long after its initial release showcases its lasting impact and significance in contemporary filmmaking. 

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and creatively guided by Anand Gandhi, Tumbbad has captivated audiences with its unique blend of horror and fantasy, coupled with exceptional visual storytelling. The film's re-release, presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, has reignited interest and enthusiasm among viewers, demonstrating its lasting impact and relevance.

The film’s success is particularly notable because it achieved these historic numbers without any availability on OTT platforms. The exclusive theatrical run has generated significant buzz and enthusiastic support, underscoring the importance of experiencing classic films on the big screen where their full artistic and emotional impact can be fully appreciated.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict