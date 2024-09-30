Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection: Sohum Shah’s Film Thrives With Rs 28.5 Cr

New Delhi: The re-release of Tumbbad, the critically acclaimed fantasy-drama film, has proven to be a remarkable success at the box office, showcasing the film's enduring appeal and the growing interest in unique storytelling.

In its first week, Tumbbad garnered an impressive ₹13.44 crore, signaling strong audience interest. The film’s unique narrative and stunning visuals resonated with both fans of the original release and new viewers, setting a solid foundation for its box office journey.

Following its robust debut, Tumbbad maintained momentum in its second week, earning ₹12.26 crore. This slight dip is typical for films after an initial surge, but the retention indicated that word-of-mouth was driving audiences to theaters, further solidifying its status as a cult favourite.

The film demonstrated resilience during its third weekend, raking in ₹2.8 crore from Friday to Sunday. This figure reflects a solid performance for a film in its third week, showcasing its ability to attract audiences despite the usual decline in interest for most releases. The total box office collection now stands at an impressive ₹28.5 crore.

The re-release of Tumbbad has proven to be a strategic success, appealing to both devoted fans and new viewers alike. Its total earnings of ₹28.5 crore highlight the film's powerful storytelling and cinematic artistry, suggesting that Tumbbad has solidified its place in Indian cinema.

Re-released in theaters on September 13, 2024, ‘Tumbbad’ is a 2018 Hindi-language folklore film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director, and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. It is written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao.

‘Tumbbad’ went on to receive eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film was also a notable success, with critics praising its gripping story, exceptional production design, and striking cinematography. Additionally, it was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week Section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Along with Sohum Shah's compelling performance, the cast included Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, both of whom contributed significantly to the film’s atmospheric and haunting narrative.