New Delhi: The re-release of the critically acclaimed film 'Tumbbad' has achieved a significant box office milestone, mirroring its original week-long earnings in just three days. Originally launched in 2018, 'Tumbbad' earned ₹7.34 crore over its first week. During its recent re-release, the film has matched this impressive figure in a mere three days, underscoring its continued resonance with audiences.

The film’s re-release has witnessed a remarkable box office performance, beginning with ₹1.65 crore on its first day, followed by an impressive ₹2.65 crore on the second day. By the end of Day 3, Tumbbad’s cumulative earnings have reached ₹7.34 crore, effectively replicating its initial week’s revenue within a fraction of the time. This rapid success highlights the film's sustained allure and the growing enthusiasm among viewers for its unique cinematic experience.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and guided by Anand Gandhi, 'Tumbbad' has long been celebrated for its distinctive horror-fantasy narrative and breathtaking visual storytelling. The film's immersive atmosphere and innovative approach have garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fan base. Its re-release, brought to the big screen by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, has rekindled interest and excitement, reaffirming the film's status as a modern classic.

The strategic decision to limit the film's availability to theatrical screenings, with no presence on OTT platforms, has fueled the buzz and generated significant audience engagement. This approach has proved successful, as evidenced by the film’s robust box office performance over the weekend, particularly on Day 3.

The resurgence of 'Tumbbad' in theaters has set new benchmarks for re-releases in the Indian film industry. The film’s remarkable performance demonstrates the enduring power of experiencing cinematic masterpieces on the big screen, where their full artistic and emotional impact can be fully appreciated. This renewed success highlights the value of classic films and their ability to captivate audiences across time.