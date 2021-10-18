हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham: Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, others praise Shoojit Sircar directorial!

Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of India's revolutionary fighter Sardar Udham Singh who avenged the death of thousands at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s Sardar Udham: Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, others praise Shoojit Sircar directorial!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Based on true events, the Amazon Original Movie 'Sardar Udham' is the story of the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who avenged one of India’s greatest tragedies for the freedom struggle.  The movie has made its remarkable festive release during the weekend and it has caught the eyes of audiences across the spectrum.

The cinematic grandeur, magnificent visuals, unnerving dialogues, brilliant performances, realistic storytelling and bold vision has brought this film to life in a way that took critics and audiences by surprise.

Calling it a ‘must watch’, key opinion leaders, filmmakers, sports personalities, the film fraternity from various parts of the country among many others took to social media and shared their thoughts on the diligent yet earnest take on the film which portrays Shaheed Udham Singh’s life.

Fans and celebrities have actually called out that it should get “selected for the Oscars.”

Take a look at their reviews:

Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote on Twitter, "Watched #SardarUdham- an extraordinary movie, on @PrimeVideo which so creatively portrays the anger, agony, pain and revulsion that every Indian felt over the massacre of peaceful Indians in Jallianwala Bagh in 1919."

 

Prosenjit Chatterjee tweeted, "#SardarUdham-a masterpiece from #ShoojitSircar. @vickykaushal09 's performance is so powerful! From #AvikMukhopadhyay to @ShantanuMoitra ,#ShubhenduBhattacharya, @writish, production-every department take a bow! This has made Indian Cinema proud. Wish it gets selected for the Oscars." 

 

Abhishek Bachchan also commented, "Sardar Udham is such a beautiful film…. Poetic. Please watch it! Congratulations to the entire team. #Inspired."

 

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail. Whtt an inspiration Sardar Udham Singh. Jai Hind." 

 

Sanjay Gupta wrote on Twitter, "SARDAR UDHAM is a staggering cinematic achievement. The finest shot Indian film ever. Shoojit Sircar is a visionary par excellence. Vicky Kaushal has delivered the finest performance of this entire generation of actors. SIMPLY SPELLBINDING!" 

 

Neeraj Ghaywan expressed, "#SardarUdhamOnPrime is a leap in Indian cinema! I haven't seen this kind of technical fervour and attention to production design before. Shoojit Sircar's craft and emotional storytelling is a genuine inspiration!" 

 

Celebs including Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter and Sara Ali Khan also praised the film on Instagram.

Sardar

Critics and audiences were left in awe of the scale of the movie and how it was evenly matched with international periodic films. Director Shoojit Sircar has created a visual sensation working alongside notable names like cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay and writers Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya.

It is no doubt that Sardar Udham will be etched in our minds for long. Having received such fantastic approval from fans all around the world, the film might be touted as India’s next Oscar’s entry.

Starring Vicky Kaushal and produced by Ronnie Lahiri, Sardar Udham is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Tags:
Vicky KaushalSardar UdhamShoojit SircarSardar Udham reviewsSardar Udham Singh biopicJallianwala BaghIndian freedom fighters
