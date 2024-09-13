Advertisement
VICKY VIDYA KA WOH WALA VIDEO

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Rajkummar Rao And Triptii Dimri's Missing 'Suhagraat CD' Promises A Hilarious Ride - WATCH

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films are releasing on October 11.

|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 08:36 AM IST|Source: ANI
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Rajkummar Rao And Triptii Dimri's Missing 'Suhagraat CD' Promises A Hilarious Ride - WATCH (Image: @Triptii Dimri/ Instagram)

Mumbai: The trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was released on Thursday.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of Vicky and Vidya, as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh.

With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

The trailer teases a fun-filled adventure as they try to get their life back on track.

Earlier on Thursday, the trailer for the romantic drama was launched at a multiplex in Mumbai.

The event was attended by the film's cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, and Mubeen Saudagar and others.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

Talking about RajKummar's other projects, the actor will be next seen in 'Maalik'.

Earlier in August, RajKummar announced his new project on his birthday. The film is being directed by Pulkit. The shoot has already commenced.

Triptii, on the other hand, will be next seen in the horror-comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster. 

