New Delhi: 10 grams of 24-carat gold are currently worth Rs 51,110 on the Indian market, unchanged from yesterday's selling price. The price of a kilo of silver is Rs 57,000, which is the same as the procurement price from yesterday.

A variety of factors, including manufacturing charges, state taxes, and excise duty, have an impact on the price of gold on a daily basis. Here are the gold prices on Saturday from various cities across the nation: Read More: Ashneer Grover starts working on another startup, establishes a new company

10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold for Rs 46,850 in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, according to the Good Returns website. While the same amount of the highly sought-after metal is being sold in Chennai for Rs 46,760. Read More: Twitter vs Elon Musk: Tesla chief's version on the breach of merger agreement

10 grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 51,110 in Mumbai, Rs 51,110 in New Delhi, and Rs 51,110 in Kolkata, according to current prices. In Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is purchased and sold for Rs 51,010.

10 grams of 22-carat gold are currently trading for Rs 46,870 in Pune and Rs 46,760 in Coimbatore. In Pune and Coimbatore, the same amount of 24-carat purity is offered for Rs 51,140 and Rs 51,010, respectively.

10 grams of 22-carat gold are available for sale in Kerala and Hyderabad for Rs 46,850, while the same quantity is priced at Rs 46,880 in Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Mysore. In Bhubaneswar, the price of the same amount is Rs 46,850.

On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold are worth Rs 51,110 in Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar, and Rs 51,150 in Mangalore, Bengaluru, and Mysore, according to market prices.

10 grams of 22-carat gold are being purchased and sold for Rs 46,870 and Rs 47,000, respectively, in Patna and Jaipur. In Patna and Jaipur, the same amount of 24-carat purity is purchased for Rs 51,140 and Rs 51,260, respectively.

10 grams of 22-carat gold are currently priced at Rs 46,870 and Rs 47,000 in Nashik and Chandigarh, respectively. In Nashik and Chandigarh, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being exchanged for Rs 51,140 and Rs 51,260, respectively.

The price of gold futures that are due to mature on August 5 of this year has grown by 0.37 percent to Rs 50,180.00, according to the most recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) list. The 5 September silver futures contract increased by 0.37 percent to close at Rs 57,148.00.