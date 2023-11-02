KANKER: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a big promise to crores of voters in Chhattisgarh, promising more houses for the poor and underprivileged if his party BJP wins the upcoming assembly elections in the Congress-ruled state. Addressing an election rally in Kanker town of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, PM Modi attacked the incumbent Congress government while promising that more houses would be built under PM Awas Yojna if his party came to power.

The PM also made a blistering attack on the ruling party, saying 'Congress & development cannot exist together.'' PM, however, expressed confidence that there is a huge wave in support of BJP which will bring the safron party in power in the state.

"A huge support for BJP can be seen in Kanker...BJP's mission is to strengthen Chhattisgarh's identity. BJP's mission protect the rights of tribals & the backward. BJP's mission is to bring Chhattisgarh into the top states of the country. Congress & development cannot exist together..." PM Modi said while addressing BJP supporters here.

#WATCH | Kanker, Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "A huge support for BJP can be seen in Kanker...BJP's mission is to strengthen Chhattisgarh's identity. BJP's mission protect the rights of tribals & the backward. BJP's mission is to bring Chhattisgarh into the… pic.twitter.com/zRkgJXs2Zw — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

This is PM Narendra Modi's first public meeting in the Congress-ruled state after the announcement of the poll schedule. The PM's rally is being held in Kanker - a Naxalite-hit district - that will go to the polls in the first phase of two-phased polls in the state.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Raipur airport in an Indian Air Force aircraft around 12.55 p.m. and then left for Kanker in a helicopter to address the rally.

Massive Security For Kanker Rally

Ahead of the rally, the state police has put a massive security cover in place. A multi-layered security blanket, involving personnel of the state police, paramilitary force besides Special Protection Group (SPG), has been put in place in the area, located around 150 km away from the state capital Raipur in the north Bastar region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be campaigning in the Rajnandgaon and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki districts of the state on November 2. After being in power for 15 years (2003-2018) under the leadership of Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh, the BJP suffered a massive defeat in the 2018 assembly elections at the hands of Congress and now it is looking to come back to power in the state.

Polling to the 90-member state assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Twenty seats falling in seven districts of Maoist-hit Bastar division and Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Kabirdham and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts will witness voting in the first phase while the remaining 70 in the second one. Votes will be counted on December 3.