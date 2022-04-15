New Delhi: Air India Airlines is gradually restoring staff salaries to pre-pandemic levels as the aviation sector recovers with the fall of COVID-19 cases in the country; the information was revealed by an official document by the airline. During the last two years, the Indian aviation industry has been severely harmed by pandemic-related travel restrictions, and as a result, all Indian airlines have cut salaries.

Air India's document said pilots' flying allowance, special pay and wide-body allowance were cut by 35 per cent, 40 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, after the onset of the pandemic.

From April 1 this year, flying allowance, special pay and wide-body allowance of pilots are being restored by 20 per cent, 25 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, the document stated. Cabin crew members' flying allowance and wide-body allowance were cut by 15 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, during the pandemic's peak, the document noted.

Flying allowance and wide-body allowance of cabin crew members are being restored by ten and five per cent, respectively, from April 1, the document said. The allowances given to officers and other staff members were cut by 50 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, during the pandemic, it mentioned.

While officers' allowances are being restored by 25 per cent from April 1, other staff members' allowances are being restored to the pre-pandemic level from April 1, it noted. Gross emoluments given to Indian employees who are based at foreign locations were cut by 10 per cent at a maximum of USD 300 during the pandemic, it said.

These gross emoluments are being restored by 5 per cent at a maximum of USD 150, it noted.

Similarly, India-based officers' gross emoluments were cut by USD 300 during the pandemic, and it is being restored by USD 150 from April 1, it mentioned.

All the aforementioned components of employees' salaries will be restored to their pre-pandemic levels on April 1 next year, it said. "As the hope of a post-pandemic world seems within reach and the aviation sector takes off once again with some visible changes in our performance, we are happy to inform you that your salary cuts have been reviewed and the restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner," the document said.

India logged just 949 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,39,972, while the active cases rose to 11,191, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

- With PTI inputs.

