New Delhi: Aether Industries IPO GMP (grey market premium) on the last day of the offer suggests a muted listing ahead for the shares of the chemical firm. The initial public offer (IPO), which opened on May 24, 2022, for subscriptions, is subscribed 6.26 times on the final day of the offer on May 26, 2022. The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of up to 28,20,000 equity shares. The company has fixed the price band of Rs 610-642 per share for the offer.

Ahead of the opening of subscriptions, Aether Industries, on Monday (May 23), had announced has raised a little over Rs 240 crore from anchor investors. The company is planning to utilise the proceeds to fund capital expenditure requirements for a proposed new project in Surat, Gujarat, fund working capital requirements and for payment of debt.

Aether Industries IPO GMP

Aether Industries IPO GMP today (May 26) stood at Rs 5, according to market observers.

Aether Industries IPO Expected Listing Price

Aether Industries IPO shares could list at Rs 647 per share, according to the market observes. This means that investors, receiving IPO shares at the upper end of the price range, will get a listing gain of 0.78% if the share lists at Rs 647.

Aether Industries IPO Subscription Status

Aether Industries IPO was subscribed 6.26 times on the final day of subscription on Thursday, thanks to the strong interest from institutional buyers. The initial share sale received bids for 5,85,34,586 shares against 93,56,193 shares on offer, according to the NSE data. Also Read: PM Kisan 11th installment could be released on THIS date, check latest update here

The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers received 17.57 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors category was subscribed 2.52 times and retail individual investors 1.14 times. Also Read: Phone showing ads based on conversations? 1 in 2 Indians experienced firsthand: Report