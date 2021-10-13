हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Air India-Tata deal: AI unions raise concerns about cash, accommodation, other benefits

Air India Unions wrote a joint letter to Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, raising their concerns related to cash, leave, medical benefits, accommodation of employees and arrears, among others.

Air India-Tata deal: AI unions raise concerns about cash, accommodation, other benefits

New Delhi: Air India Unions, on Wednesday (October 13), wrote a joint letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, raising their concerns related to cash, leave, medical benefits, accommodation of employees and arrears, among others. 

The request by unions has come after the Indian government recently accepted Tata Sons bid to buy the national carrier. The salt-to-hotels conglomerate has bid to buy the debt-laden Air India for Rs 18,000 crores, a move that will see the return of the carrier to the company after 70 years. 

Currently, the Air India Unions are demanding that the employees should be allowed to stay in airline flats till monetisation or at least for a year as Tatas are giving a one-year employment guarantee.  

In their letter, the unions said, “ All Unions have been promised their leave encashment from the time meetings held by the then Hon Minister of Civil Aviation and then-Secretary MOCA since Jan 2020 until the most recent meeting with CMD-AI on 01/09/2021.” 

“As unions, we demand that the option to encash or carry forward immediately our PL/SL be clarified before the handover. Those who opt to encash it now may commence with new leave accounts, and those who have opted to carry forward may be credited with that leave balance,” the unions added in their letter. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission DA hike update! Central government employees could get benefits up to Rs 30,240

The unions also mentioned that they had requested the ministry to allow employees to continue living in the colonies until their superannuation or monetization since the subsidiaries were not being transferred. Also Read: ZEEL-Invesco case: Reliance statement confirms merger proposal with Zee, continuation of Punit Goenka as MD & CEO

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Air IndiaTata Sonsair india saleAir India disinvestment
Next
Story

ZEEL-Invesco case: Reliance statement confirms merger proposal with Zee, continuation of Punit Goenka as MD & CEO

Must Watch

PT31M15S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Oct 13, 2021