New Delhi: Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has shared big bull investor Charlie Munger’s 100 top quotes. He also said Charlie Munger was one of my favourite businessmen for his brutal honesty. There were learnings for those investing & building a business.

Read the all Charlie Munger’s quotes through this link shared by Nithin Kamath

In a latter tweet, he has also praised India’s rising startups culture in the last few years. He called it the silver lining. He said that now there are many India who are aspiring to become entrepreneurs like IIT, IIM, Civil Services, etc. Developing the culture of entrepreneurship is the key for India to reach $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Who is Charlie Munger?

Charles Thomas Munger is an American billionaire investor, businessman, and former real estate attorney. He is vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate controlled by Warren Buffett; Buffett has described Munger as his closest partner and right-hand man.