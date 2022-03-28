हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
eBay

eBay signs MoU with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation to digitise MSMEs

eBay signs MoU with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation to digitise MSMEs

New Delhi: eBay and the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to allow local micro, small, and medium companies (MSMEs) to develop online export businesses through eBay marketplace websites.

eBay will assist small businesses in Madhya Pradesh with the sign-up process as well as other onboarding requirements as part of this campaign. Businesses will be able to participate in specific programmes on the platform that will allow them to open stores and market their products to global shoppers. In addition, the ecommerce brand will host training, webinars, and seminars to help MSMEs grow their businesses and expand their scalability.

"Through our relationship with MPIDC, we will deliver the required information and skills via various training courses, helping MP's industrial units achieve success in worldwide markets," said Ashish Gupta, eBay's India Head of Legal and Government Relations.

He went on to say that the goal of this campaign is to increase ecommerce and export prospects for MSMEs.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Madhya Pradesh's Minister of Industry Policy and Investment Promotion.

"Thousands of small enterprises and industries will benefit from our relationship with eBay India, which will help to stimulate the expansion of local industries and craftsmen while also boosting socio-economic development and the digitalization of MSMEs in the state. We're excited to collaborate with eBay, an industry leader, and look forward to preparing our entrepreneurs, artisans, and small companies for a new era of growth and innovation, " the minister was quoted as saying.

