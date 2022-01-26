FIR against Amazon sellers for printing national symbols on shoes, other products

New Delhi: Bhopal’s Crime Branch has registered an FIR against unidentified sellers on e-commerce giant Amazon for printing national symbols on various products. "An FIR has been registered against sellers on Amazon for printing national symbols on shoes, mugs, and T-shirts; notices are being sent to the company," said Bhopal Police Commissioner, Makrand Deuskar on Tuesday.

The case has been registered as an FIR under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act and section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police took the step after state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday, January 25, told media persons that directed DGP to register an FIR against officials of Amazon and its owner for allegedly selling products with images or imprints of the tricolour on them.

"It has come to my notice that our national flag is used on products being sold by the online e-commerce platform Amazon. It is intolerable that even it (the national flag) has been used on shoes," Mishra had said during a press conference here on Tuesday.

He had added that prima facie, it is a violation of the ‘National Flag Code’ and therefore he has directed the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to register an FIR against Amazon. "I have directed DGP to file an FIR against Amazons officials and owner," Mishra added. Also Read: Post office IVR facility: PPF, Sukanya samridhi, NSC a/c holders dial up THIS number for all your banking needs

However, this is not the first time that Mishra has directed the police to file an FIR against Amazon. For instance, in November last year, he had ordered the filing of an FIR against officials of Amazon over the suicide of a youth who allegedly obtained poisonous sulphas (used as an agricultural fumigant and is poisonous) tablets through the e-commerce site, DNA reported. Also Read: Union Budget 2022 goes green, cuts down on printing to bare minimum

