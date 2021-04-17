It’s raining jobs! TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech to hire 1 lakh freshers in 2021

If you are a fresher or are set to graduate in 2021, then we have good news for you. India’s top-rated IT companies such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro are planning to hire around 1 lakh freshers in 2021.

In FY21, top IT companies added around 45% more employees than the previous fiscal year. The trend is expected to continue in FY22 as well. Besides the hiring spree, tech companies are also offering salary increments and bonuses to retain talent.

For instance, TCS said that it is looking to bring 40000 freshers on board in FY22 to increase its employee count above 5 lakh. Similarly, Infosys and HCL Tech are planning to hire 26,000 and 12,000 freshers, respectively.

Wipro’s Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil told MoneyControl that the firm would hire more freshers in FY22 than the previous year. In FY21, Wipro had hired around 9,000 freshers.

What’s fuelling the hiring spree?

The ongoing hiring spree started last year when the lockdown forced many companies globally to work from home, which led to an increase in the demand for software that helps in digitising operations.

Since Indian IT companies provide solutions to digitise the workflow of organisations, they bagged several contracts running to the tune of billions of dollars. Wipro’s CEO, Thierry Delaporte, pointed out during the earnings call on April 15 that an increased focus on digital operations is driving the momentum. Companies worldwide are investing in new-age technologies to accelerate their digital transformation and become future-ready.

