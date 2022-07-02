New Delhi: According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Tesla founder Elon Musk's fortune fell by almost $62 billion, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' money fell by around $63 billion, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg's fortune fell by more than half in the first half of 2022.

According to the index, the world's 500 wealthiest people lost $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022, the largest six-month decrease in the global billionaire class's history. Read More: Gold price today, July 2: Gold rates go up by Rs 930, Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

According to the index, governments and central banks released unprecedented stimulus measures in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, boosting the value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies that struck their industries. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 2 July: Check website, steps to redeem

As countries and governments raise interest rates to battle rising inflation, the highest-flying stocks and the billionaires who hold them are rapidly losing altitude.

According to the index, Tesla Inc suffered its worst quarter ever in the three months ending in June, while Amazon.com Inc fell by the most since the dot-com bubble burst.

Despite losing more than $60 billion in wealth, Tesla's co-founder has the world's largest fortune, valued at $208.5 billion, with Amazon's Bezos ranking second with a net worth of $129.6 billion.

The ranking also places France's richest individual, Bernard Arnault, in third place with a fortune of $128.7 billion, followed by Bill Gates with $114.8 billion.

Musk, Bezos, Arnault, and Gates are the only four people with fortunes above $100 billion at the start of the year. While ten persons in the globe eclipsed that amount, including Zuckerberg, who is now ranked 17th on the list with $60 billion.

Changpeng Zhao, the crypto pioneer who debuted on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in January with an estimated worth of $96 billion, had his fortunes plummet by about $80 billion this year due to the upheaval in digital assets.