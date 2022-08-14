New Delhi: The iconic investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on August 14, the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day. The ‘Big Bull’ of the Indian market passed away at the age of 62. Jhunjhunwala also known as India’s Warren Buffet has had a tremendous journey in the Indian market. CA by qualification, Jhunjhunwala starts his journey from Rs 5000, and today as per Forbes, his net wealth is 5.8 billion. Begun with a portfolio of Rs 5000, he is the Big Bull of Dalal street now.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stock when he was in college. At that time, Sensex was at 150, it now trades above 60,000. He is the owner of a private trading company 'Rare Enterprise'. He was the 48th richest man in the country. So, how a regular guy from Mumbai becomes the Big Bull of the Indian market? (Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and bollywood connections; these 3 movies produced by him)

Jhunjhunwala’s successful journey has too much crispiness. He makes his aura so strong that if he would talk about any share, the price of that share will definitely rise. From Rs 5000 as capital to Rs 11,000 crore, he established himself as the king of the bulls. Here’s the first big profit stock of Jhunjhunwala’s investment life that turned his life into what he was now. (Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's dance on Aishwarya Rai's song is full of life --Watch)

First big profit of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

His first investment that gave a worthy return was his investment in Tata Tea shares. In 1986, he bought 5000 shares of Tata Tea at Rs 43 per share and took a return of Rs 145 just in three months. He earned Rs 20 to 25 lakhs from Tata Tea shares in the next two or three years. This time he was convinced by the share market and with the passage of time, his conviction got strong. This was his first big profit in the share market.