Sam Altman, Greg Brockman To Join Microsoft, Announces CEO Satya Nadella

New Delhi: Fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will join Microsoft’s advanced AI research team alongside Greg Brockman, both of whom were OpenAI founders as well, announced by Satya Nadella in his post on X platform. He said they “looked forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success”.

“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote in his X post.

"We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them. And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.”

OpenAI board fired Sam Altman, the CEO and co-founder of OpenAI which has triggered a lot of outrage globally. Greg Brockman also announced his resignation immediately in order to support his colleague.