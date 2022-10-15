NewsBusinessCompanies
CYBERATTACK

Tata Power suffers CYBERATTACK, says critical operational systems safe

Tata Power responded after the cyberattack saying all critical operational systems are functioning and all necessary measures have been taken.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 02:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Tata Power on Friday admitted it has been hit by a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure.
  • Tata Power Company Ltd said some of its IT systems were impacted by the cyber attack.
  • Company, however, said that all its critical operational systems are functioning normally

Trending Photos

Tata Power suffers CYBERATTACK, says critical operational systems safe

New Delhi: Tata Power on Friday admitted it has been hit by a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure. The power company, however, said that all its critical operational systems are functioning normally. "The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning," Tata Power said in a BSE filing. However, as a measure of abundant precaution, "restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points", it added.

ALSO READ | Amul Cooperative hikes Milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from today

"The company will update on the matter going forward," Tata Power added. Tata Power Company Ltd said some of its IT systems were impacted by the cyber attack.

ALSO READ | Diwali Gift! Rajasthan govt announces BONUS for its 6 lakh state employees

Last month, Union Power Minister R.K. Singh said India`s power network will soon be more future-ready and insulated from cyber attacks with the provision of routine inspections and timely action under the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Earlier this year, Singh informed that there were cyber attacks on the national power grid. "These were probing attacks in December, January and February. They did not succeed. But we are aware," he had said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?