Watch: Man Thrashes Delivery Boy In Noida Over OTP Dispute, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a member of a society viciously attacked a delivery boy in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Outrage at the incident, which was caught on an undated video, prompted officials to act quickly. An argument over a one-time password is said to have been the catalyst for the assault. The Sector 99 police station has authority over the incident because it took place there.

The incident's videotape gives a distressing account of the assault. According to local accounts, the furious guy can be seen severely beating the delivery boy in the middle of the street in a residential community in Sector 99 in the 24-second video footage. The delivery boy appears to defend himself by relocating amid the ongoing assault.

The police filed a First Information Report (FIR) and started an investigation when the video started to circulate on social media. The Noida police quickly responded to the event and reported that the offender had been taken into custody.

In another incident, a day ago, a video from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, appeared online showing two individuals violently beating a security guard. Early on Friday morning, the incident apparently took place in Sector 70 Ashiana Homes.

A guard can be seen dozing off in the footage in what looks to be his cabin or quarters. The sleeping guard is brutally attacked by two men who burst into the room with kicks, punches, and slaps. The guard makes an effort to repel the attack.

The event happened following a parking argument between the watchman and a woman who lived in the same community, according to local TV outlets. It is said that the man and the woman got into a fight before being attacked in his cabin.

The Noida police have acknowledged the widely shared footage and promised to take the appropriate legal measures against those responsible for the violence. Since the incident's footage became viral, they are attempting to get in touch with the victim.