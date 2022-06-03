New Delhi: Shark Tank India judge and Co-Founder and Chief Mama at Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh, on Thursday (May 2), shared a new post on Instagram, in which she, along with SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO, Vineeta Singh, was seen grooving to a Bollywood number. Singh was also one of the sharks (investors) on the popular business show. Ayushi Gudwani, founder and CEO of FableStreet, was also seen dancing with the two Shark Tank judges in the Instagram post.

The three women entrepreneurs were seen shaking a leg on Shila Shetti’s song Nikamma, from Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty's film Nikamma. In the caption of the Instgaram post, Ghazal said, “Jab mil baithe teen yaar (When three friends meet). We had to have fun and what better way than to dance to the song from our favorite @theshilpashetty. With the amazing @vineetasng and @ayushi.gudwani."

Shark Tank India, a business reality show, which provided entrepreneurs with a stage to showcase their startups and ideas in hope of raising funds from the show judges, besides, of course, getting the attention of the show viewers.

The video is from an industry event wherein incredible women in retail were invited. The “event held in Kolkata where We got the chance to meet some phenomenal women entrepreneurs powering India with their path-breaking businesses and ideas,” Alagh said in the caption.

In addition to Gazal and Singh, Shark Tank India also featured BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director Namita Thapar, boAt CMO Aman Gupta, and founder and CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal as judges on the show.

