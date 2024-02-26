Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Is On The Path To Recovery After Experiencing Mild Stroke

New Delhi: Zerodha's Co-founder and CEO, Nithin Kamath, recently disclosed that he experienced a minor stroke approximately six weeks ago, leading him to question why someone as healthy as himself could be impacted.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath mentioned that factors ranging from inadequate sleep and fatigue to the recent loss of his father could have contributed to the occurrence.

Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.



I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop… pic.twitter.com/aQG4lHmFER February 26, 2024

Kamath mentioned that he is currently recovering.

Kamath mentioned that he is currently recovering.

“I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery,” the Zerodha CEO added.

He wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected like this. “The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit,” said Kamath, posting an image of him in the hospital.

“Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count,” he added.

