AB de Villiers reacts to Virat Kohli's 46th ODI century, posts THIS - Check

India registered a record 317-run win in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram to clinch a 3-0 series victory on Sunday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 06:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AB de Villiers reacts to Virat Kohli's 46th ODI century, posts THIS - Check

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers praised Virat Kohli for winning "Player of the Series" honours after the ace batter's outstanding performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The former Proteas player praised Kohli on Twitter and wrote: "David Kohli! many levels." In the last ODI on Sunday, Kohli was at the top of his game, smashing an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls—laced with 13 fours and eight maximums—to record his 46th ODI century. He now has 21 home ODI hundreds, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 20.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma need to score big hundreds now: Gautam Gambhir wants India captain to end century drought, recalls Virat Kohli's struggle

In the three-match ODI series, Kohli scored 283 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 141.50 and a strike rate of 137.37 and finished the series as the leading run-scorer. Sunday's century also took Kohli closer to Sachin's overall ODI century tally of 49.

