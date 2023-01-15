ABD vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 Match No. 3 ABD vs GUL in Abu Dhabi, 330PM IST, January 15

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be aiming to make a strong comeback in International League T20 (ILT20) when they take on Gulf Giants in Match No 3 of the tournament on Sunday, January 15. ADKR started the tournament with the loss to Dubai Capitals. That was a big loss as well. ADKR lost that match to DC by a massive margin of 73 runs. One of the areas where they will be looking to do well is the batting.

Not to forget that Knight Riders bowled poorly too with Ravi Rampaul and Co giving away too many runs. Dubai Capitals scored 187 for 6 in the 20 overs and then Knight Riders got manage a mere 114 for 9 in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Gulf Giants will play their first match of the tournament. They are led by England batter James Vince and the side includes the likes of Tom Banton, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn and David Wiese. Gulf Giants will be looking to get the tournament off to a good start. They will gave a hurt Knight Riders who will be eager to post their first win of the season as well.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chris Lynn

Vice-Captain - Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for ABD vs GUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Chris Jordan, Ravi Rampaul

ABD vs GUL Probable XIs:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kennar Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Raymon Reifer, Sunil Narine, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Merchant de Lange, Andre Russell

Gulf Giants: Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, James Vince (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope, Jamie Overton