Actor Suriya Poses With Sachin Tendulkar, PIC Goes Viral as Fans are in awe

It made for a legendary photo when Indian actor Suriya and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came together in one frame at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, February 16. Suriya shared the photo with caption: "Love and respect" and a few minutes later Tendulkar too posted the same photo on his Instagram handle, writing: "The sunrise was special this morning. It was wonderful meeting you, @actorsuriya. Hearty congratulations." Their fans could not keep calm as this was the first time the celebrated duo clicked a picture together. The warmth and respect reflecting in the photo connected with the fans who went in complete awe of the celebrities.

Also Read | 'God of cricket for a reason': Sachin Tendulkar turns back the clock with smashing 40 vs ENG-L, leaves fans in awe - WATCH

Take a look at the said photo of Tendulkar and Suriya below:

Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Goat of Cinema/Cricket," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "2 Master Blasters." Another fan commented, " Two GOATs in one frame." "National Award winner Actor Surya with World Famous Sachin Tendulkar," a user wrote. A fan wrote, "Two legends in single frame." Suriya recieved his first Best Actor National Award at the 68th National Film Awards for his performance in 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Suriya's next is titled 'Suriya42' which also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala in key roles. The actor, who primarily works in Tamil Cinema, has a huge fan base. He maintains a nice balance between socially relevant films as well as masala entertainers. Some of his best works are Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru and Kaakha Kaakha.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, has the highest amount of runs in Test cricket. He has 15,921 runs in 200 matches at an average of over 53, with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries. In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He scored 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries in the format. He also played one T20I in which he scored 10 runs. Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. In 664 matches, the Master Blaster scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. He retired with 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries across formats.Tendulkar is also a member of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team.