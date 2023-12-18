Ahead Of IPL 2024 Auction, RCB Director Of Cricket Mo Bobat Reveals BIG Plan, Discusses Players Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Target

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a big day tomorrow, that is December 19th, in Dubai. The IPL 2024 Auction are on the same day and a total of 333 players are set to go under the hammer. There are 77 slots to be filled, out of which RCB have 6 slots. After releasing some players, RCB had traded in Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians (MI) during the trade window. That cut that purse strength hugely but RCB are happy to get an all-rounder of Green's stature in their lineup for IPL 2024. That means, RCB have six slots to fill with 19 players already there.

December 19 is also going to be big day for Mo Bobat, RCB's new Director of Cricket. After spending a long time at ECB, Bobat is trying his best to revive the fortunes of RCB and help them get that elusive IPL trophy. Green's signing had lots to do with vision of heac coach Andy Flower and Bobat. The duo will be engaged in quick decision makings on the auction day in Dubai.

Which of the players have RCB decided to pick? Bobat, without taking names, says that they need to strengthen their middle order as well as bring more overseas bowling options. Mitchell Starc could be that one player RCB will target but Bobat did not mention his nae.

Bobat underlined the need for smart decision-making in trades and auctions to further strengthen the player group. “We have got a strong core of retaining players, and we have got a very powerful top order. Part of the decision-making that we had around our player release decisions was to try and strengthen the middle order and bringing Cameron Green was a fantastic move. Mohammad Siraj is a core part of what we do so supporting Siraj with some more bowling options including overseas bowling options is going to be a real priority for us moving forward. Then we have got a core of local spinners, which I think is quite strong. Some of them got some opportunities over the last year or two and they might play more leading roles moving forward,” he said in a release by RCB.

Bobat also said that RCB already have the required ingredients to excel at the league. With Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell in the side, RCB now need to create the right environment and culture to where players can give their best, feels Bobat. "If we commit to our processes, play a brand of cricket that is aggressive, and have those moments where we're prepared to be brave it will get the fans going," he concluded.