Ambati Rayudu Pens Emotional Note, Announces Retirement From All Formats

Indian batter and Chennai Super Kings player Ambati Rayudu who retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following his sixth league title win, has now announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

Rayadu took to Twitter to make the announcement. "It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket," Rayudu penned down his emotional journey.

"When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn't imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for more than two decades," he added.

The Andhra boy has played 55 ODIs for India where he had scored 1694 runs with an average of 47.05. His best knock was unbeaten 124 runs. He scored three centuries and 10 fifties in ODI cricket for India. He has also played six T20I matches for India and smashed 42 runs. ('That Six Perfectly Resmebles...', Mohammad Kaif Compares Ambati Rayudu's Six With Virat Kohli's Iconic Shot Against Haris Rauf)

The former player remembered his debut match and cherishing the moment, he said, "I consider it my greatest honour to have represented my country from the Under-19 to the highest level. I still remember the day I received my India cap for the first time in 2013 - it is a memory I will cherish forever."

"I would like to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for showing faith in my ability and providing me with the opportunity to express myself on the field," he added.

Rayadu has represented Hyderabad, Andhra, Baroda and Vidarbha in domestic cricket.

In 97 first-class matches, he scored 6,151 runs at an average of 45.56 with 16 centuries and 34 fifties and best score of 210. In 178 List-A cricket matches, he scored 5,607 runs at an average of 39.08 with five centuries and 40 fifties, with best score of 124*. In 178 T20 matches, he scored 6,028 runs at an average of 26.43, with one century and 31 fifties and best score of 100*.

He also thanked both the franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings whom he had represented.

"I would also like to thank both the IPL teams that I played for - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. I am proud to finish my career as a six-time IPL winner.

Being a part of Mumbai Indians' first-ever IPL win in 2013 as well as winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2021 and of course, 2023 are memories that will stay with me forever," he further added.

He represented Mumbai Indians from 2010-2017 in 114 matches. He scored 2,416 runs at an average of 27.15 at a strike rate of 126.16 for the franchise, with 14 half-centuries. His best score was 81*.

In 90 matches for CSK, a franchise he joined in 2018, he has scored 1,932 runs at an average of 30.18. He has scored a century and eight fifties for CSK, with the best score of 100*.

In his IPL career of 204 matches, he has scored 4,348 runs at an average of 28.23 and a strike rate of 127.24. He scored one century and 22 fifties, with best score of 100*. He is the 12th-highest scorer in league history.

His 2018 season with CSK is his most successful one. He scored 602 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.00. He scored a century and three fifties that season, with best score of 100*.

He lifted the IPL trophy with MI (2013, 2015 and 2017) and CSK (2018 and 2021 and 2023) a total of six times. He is one of the most successful players in the league's history due to his immense success as a batter and his trophy count.

In 16 matches of the IPL 2023, he scored 158 runs with an average of 15.80. In the final match and his last match, he had a significant contribution of 19 off 8 balls. He also took this opportunity to praise MS Dhoni and said that he has been privileged to play with him in CSK and the Indian team.

"It has also been a great privilege to play with captain MS Dhoni both with CSK and Team India. We have had some great memories over the last two decades both on and off the field, which I will always cherish," he continued.

"None of this would have been possible without the support of my dear family, especially my father Sambasiva Rao. Thanks to all my teammates, support staff, fans and all the coaches from my early days - this memorable journey of mine would not have been fulfilling without all of you. Thank you for being by my side through the ups and downs. Your encouragement meant a lot to me. See you on the other side!" he concluded.