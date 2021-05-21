Angry Kapil Dev 'mankad' South Africa's Peter Kirsten, engages in ugly spat - WATCH

India's first world-cup winning captain Kapil Dev is fondly remembered for his all-round abilities. However, today we would like to show a different side of the former India cricketer, who during a one-day international against South Africa had a moment of outburst, with Peter Kirsten ending on the receiving end.

This incident took place during the second ODI between India and hosts South Africa in 1992, which saw the Proteas complete the contest with a six-wicket win.

During the course of the contest, Kapil decided to mankad Kirsten and then making a three finger gesture against the batsman.

Kapil's angry gesture towards Kirsten indicated that the Indian had warned the batsman thrice before dislodging attempting the most debated form of dismissal. Kirsten too refused to be held back and the Proteas batsman, who has made a total of 40 ODI and 12 Test appearances, was penalised 50 per cent of his match fee.

This was not the end and as per reports, Kepler Wessels, who was present in the middle along with Kirsten, was accused of deliberately hitting Kapil in the shins with his bat while attempting a double-run. Wessels admitted that he did make a contact with Kapil but claimed it to be an accident.

The match referee Clive Lloyd, who was unaware about the incident taking place and cameras focusing on the ball rather than the action in the pitch, any concrete evidence against both the parties couldn't be established.

When Kapil went the Mankad way... St George's Park, Port Elizabeth : @80s90sCricketpic.twitter.com/Ucwgv9Zt35 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 27, 2020

Sharing insights on the incident after alomost 26 years, Kirsten in an interaction with India Today said: “In my case with Kapil Dev, he did warn me in the game before, I never thought he would do it but he did.”

He also confirmed that both the former cricketers have no harsh intentions reagarding the other and have also had friendly conversation about it. “People tend to chat about it at social events,” he said. “Kapil and I have chatted about it over the years. So it does stick with you and the apologies do come out. But as the years go by, you become friends. Kapil and I have spoken about it. It’s all patched up.”