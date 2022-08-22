Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022, in which Pakistan will start their campaign against arch-rivals India on August 28. Shaheen's father-in-law, Shahid Afridi recently expressed his views on son-in-law's exit from the marquee tournament. Notably, Shaheen's injury is a major setback for Pakistan's bowling attack.

A fan on social media appealed to Shahid Afridi to withdraw his retirement. Fans said, 'Lala Shaheen is injured, take back retirement now.' To this, veteran Shahid Afridi replied, 'I had told him earlier that you are a fast bowler, don't dive, there may be an injury, but later thought that he is also Afridi.' Shahid Afridi's daughter Aksa is going to be married to Shaheen Afridi. (WATCH: Babar Azam calls Netherlands 'Scotland', gets trolled with 'dil se bura lgta h' meme)

Mene us ko pehle b mana Kia tha k dive mat maray, injury hosakti hai, ap fast bowler ho. Lekin bad me mene realise Kia k wo b Afridi hi hai — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement which revealed that Shaheen Shah Afridi will be ruled out for almost 6 weeks which will also rule him out of the England series of Pakistan after the Asia Cup 2022. The left-arm pace sensation is expected to return to action in October, for the New Zealand tri-series. (Shubman Gill breaks THESE records of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar; joins Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh in UNIQUE list)

However, Pakistan have now named a replacement for their pace sensation. Mohammad Hasnain will come in place of Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2022, which will be played in a T20 format in this year's edition.

Afridi was influential in Pakistan's famous 10-wicket victory over India at the T20 World Cup last year as the Babar Azam-led side thrashed India's World Cup campaign. The left-arm fast bowler dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli in a single match.