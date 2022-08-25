Ahead of the all-important clash between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, Saqlain Mushtaq who is the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team said that even in absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Men in Green will be banking on the trio of Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Haris Rauf to deliver vs India. Mushtaq said that the pace attack, even without Shaheen, is capable of destroying the the Indian batting lineup.

"Since last few years, these three have been executing the plans and demands of Pakistan team really well. The captain, me as a head coach and the entire support staff has confidence in their abilities. Shaheen used to lead the attack, but these three also on a given day or situation can change the game," said Mushtaq told the press on Thursday.

"We have Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Haris Rauf who are capable of destroying any batting order. Good weather is also going to support all of us in playing," Mushtaq said on the sidelines of the practice session.

Mushtaq was all praise of this one picture that is going viral on the internet. The picture which has Pakistan captain Babar Azam shaking hands with Virat Kohli. On Wednesday (August 24), BCCI shared a video in which Kohli met Babar and they both met each other with a smile on their faces which warmed the heart of cricket fans on both the sides of the border.

"That cricket picture is the picture of love. The cricket ground in Dubai has worked a lot to reduce the tension of cricket matches between India and Pakistan, which is a good thing for the spirit of the game," said Mushtaq.

India will meet Pakistan in their first clash of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium.

