Asian Games 2023 Cricket Tournament: Live Streaming, Schedule, Venues, Squad - All You Need To Know

The highly anticipated cricket schedule for the Asian Games 2023 has been unveiled, coinciding with the announcement of the selected squads. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to participate in this continental extravaganza by fielding both men's and women's teams. Mark your calendars for an exhilarating cricket tournament that will run from September 19th to October 7th.

Leading the charge for the men's squad in the Asian Games 2023 will be Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will lead a formidable second-string team. On the other hand, the women's squad, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, will showcase their full-strength team. The action-packed women's matches are scheduled to commence on September 19th and conclude on September 27th. Subsequently, the men's matches will kick off from September 28th and continue until October 7th.

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting this prestigious event, where teams from diverse nations will vie for glory. The detailed schedule for the cricket category at the Asian Games promises a captivating and thrilling tournament that will undoubtedly enthrall fans across the globe.





When Will Asian Games 2023 Start?

The cricket tournament of the Asian Games 2023 will kick off on September 19 and continue until October 7. Exciting matches await cricket fans during this period.

Where Will Asian Games 2023 Be Played?

Hangzhou has been chosen as the host city for the Asian Games 2023 cricket matches.

In Which Stadium Will The Cricket Matches Take Place For Asian Games 2023?

The action will primarily take place at the Zhejiang University of Technology, where the teams will showcase their skills and compete for victory.

What Will Be The Format Of the Asian Games 2023 Cricket Tournament?

In total, 14 matches will be played in the women's category, with 14 teams battling it out on the cricket field. On the other hand, the men's category will feature 18 matches, with 18 teams vying for supremacy. The teams' seeding will be based on the ICCT20i Ranking as of June 1, 2023.

Where Can You Watch the Asian Games 2023 Live In India On TV And Online?

Asian Games 2023 will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network channel and Sony Liv App in India.

Asian Games 2023 Schedule

19/9/2023 Tuesday

CKT01 - 9:30 - Match 1 - 9th-14th Round 1 - Women

CKT02 - 14:30 - Match 2 - 8th-13th Round 1 - Women

20/9/2023 Wednesday

CKT03 - 9:30 - Match 3 - 7th-10th Round 1 - Women

CKT04 - 14:30 - Match 4 - 6th-11th Round 1 - Women

21/9/2023 Thursday

CKT05 - 9:30 - Match 5 - 5th-12th Round 1 - Women

CKT06 - 14:30 - Match 6 - Winner of Match 1 VS Winner of Match 2 - Round 1 - Women

22/9/2023 Friday

CKT07 - 9:30 - Match 7 - 1st VS Winner of Match 6 - QF1 - Women

CKT08 - 14:30 - Match 8 - 2nd VS Winner of Match 3 - QF2 - Women

23/9/2023 Saturday

Opening Ceremony (REST DAY) - Women

24/9/2023 Sunday

CKT09 - 9:30 - Match 9 - 3rd VS Winner of Match 4 - QF3 - Women

CKT10 - 14:30 - Match 10 - 4th VS Winner of Match 5 - QF4 - Women

25/9/2023 Monday

CKT11 - 9:30 - Match 11 - Winner of QF1&QF2 - SF1 - Women

CKT12 - 14:30 - Match 12 - Winner of QF3&QF4 - SF2 - Women

26/9/2023 Tuesday

CKT13 - 9:30 - Match 13 - Loser of SF1&SF2 - 3/4 - Women

CKT14 - 14:30 - Match 14 - Winner of SF1&SF2 - F - Women

27/9/2023 Wednesday

Training

28/9/2023 Thursday

CKT15 - 9:30 - Match 1 - 9th-14th Round 1 - Men

CKT16 - 14:30 - Match 2 - 8th-15th Round 1 - Men

29/9/2023 Friday

CKT17 - 9:30 - Match 3 - 10th-13th Round 1 - Men

CKT18 - 14:30 - Match 4 - 7th-16th Round 1 - Men

30/9/2023 Saturday

CKT19 - 9:30 - Match 5 - 11th-12th Round 1 - Men

CKT20 - 14:30 - Match 6 - 6th-17th Round 1 - Men

1/10/2023 Sunday

CKT21 - 9:30 - Match 7 - 5th-18th Round 1 - Men

CKT22 - 14:30 - Match 8 - Winner of Match 1 VS Winner of Match 2 - Round 1 - Men

2/10/2023 Monday

CKT23 - 9:30 - Match 9 - Winner of Match 3 VS Winner of Match 4 - Round 1 - Men

CKT24 - 14:30 - Match 10 - Winner of Match 5 VS Winner of Match 6 - Round 1 - Men

3/10/2023 Tuesday

REST DAY - Men

4/10/2023 Wednesday

CKT25 - 9:30 - Match 11 - 2nd VS Winner of Match 8 - QF1 - Men

CKT26 - 14:30 - Match 12 - 3rd VS Winner of Match 9 - QF2 - Men

5/10/2023 Thursday

CKT27 - 9:30 - Match 13 - 4th VS Winner of Match 10 - QF3 - Men

CKT28 - 14:30 - Match 14 - 1st VS Winner of Match 7 - QF4 - Men

6/10/2023 Friday

CKT29 - 9:30 - Match 15 - Winner of M11&M12 - SF1 - Men

CKT30 - 14:30 - Match 16 - Winner of M13&M14 - SF2 - Men

7/10/2023 Saturday

CKT31 - 9:30 - Match 17 - Loser of SF1&SF2 - 3/4 - Men

CKT32 - 14:30 - Match 18 - Winner of SF1&SF2 - F - Men

Asian Games 2023 squads

India's Women's Squad For Asian Games 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

India's Men's Squad For Asian Games 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)