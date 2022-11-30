topStoriesenglish
Auctioneer for IPL mini-auction in Kochi in December CONFIRMED, read more here

Hugh Edmeades has confirmed that he is going to conduct the the IPL mini auction in December in Kochi, reaching the city in Kerala on December 21 via Dubai.

 

Nov 30, 2022

The IPL mini-auction is approaching quickly and with some big names in the pool, fans will be glued to their TV sets to see who gets the highest bid and becomes the costliest player in the auction. In February this year, we had a mega auction with more players up for grabs but this time, the pool will be smaller. However, the likes of Ben Stokes and Joe Root will be the players to watch out for as some teams look for all-rounders and even captains for their team. The good news is that Hugh Edmeades will be back as auctioneer at the mini-auction that is to be held in Kochi on December 21. 

Edmeades is the same Edmeades who had collapsed midway through the mega auction on Day 1. He had fallen down on the stage, to the shock of all the ten teams. He was rushed to the hospital and was absent throughout the auction, coming eventually in the end to do some last bids. He was replaced by Charu Sharma, who is a TV host and a popular name in sports broadcast. Charu is not a auctioneer but he did a fairly good job.

"I am thrilled to have been asked by the BCCI to conduct the 2023 IPL auction and am excited about visiting Kochi for the first time," Edmeades told  Sportstar. Edmeades had replaced Richard Madley as the IPL auctoneer in 2018 and has been doing it since then. Edmeades is a legend in actioneering, he had done more 2500 auctions before he did the IPL auction. Stating more on how he fell ill during the auction, Edmeades says that it might have something to do with him skipping meals which led to the low blood pressure. He added that it quite stupid on his part to do that. 

 

