AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 13 in Sydney, 1230 PM IST, October 22

Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in match no. 13 of the T20 World Cup 2022 as both sides will look to begin their campaign with an impressive victory. Australia being the hosts will play their first game of the tournament on Saturday (October 22) at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Kane Williamson-led Kiwies. The defending champions led by Aaron Finch are currently sixth in the ICC T20I rankings whereas New Zealand are fifth. (AUS vs NZ Livestream details)

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Matthew Wade

Batsmen: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult

Australia vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11s

Australia Probable Playing Line-up: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Predicted Playing Line-up: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee