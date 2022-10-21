AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 13 in Sydney, 1230 PM IST, October 22
Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS vs NZ, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in match no. 13 of the T20 World Cup 2022 as both sides will look to begin their campaign with an impressive victory. Australia being the hosts will play their first game of the tournament on Saturday (October 22) at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Kane Williamson-led Kiwies. The defending champions led by Aaron Finch are currently sixth in the ICC T20I rankings whereas New Zealand are fifth. (AUS vs NZ Livestream details)
AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Marcus Stoinis
Vice-Captain: David Warner
Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Matthew Wade
Batsmen: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult
Australia vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11s
Australia Probable Playing Line-up: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc
New Zealand Predicted Playing Line-up: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Live Tv
More Stories