NewsCricket
AUS VS NZ

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 13 in Sydney, 1230 PM IST, October 22

Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS vs NZ, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 13 in Sydney, 1230 PM IST, October 22

Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in match no. 13 of the T20 World Cup 2022 as both sides will look to begin their campaign with an impressive victory. Australia being the hosts will play their first game of the tournament on Saturday (October 22) at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Kane Williamson-led Kiwies. The defending champions led by Aaron Finch are currently sixth in the ICC T20I rankings whereas New Zealand are fifth. (AUS vs NZ Livestream details)

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Matthew Wade

Batsmen: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult

Australia vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11s

Australia Probable Playing Line-up: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Predicted Playing Line-up: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Live Tv

Aus vs NZT20 World Cup 2022Australia vs New ZealandAUS vs NZ Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsAaron FinchAUS Dream11NZ Dream11AUS Predicted 11NZ Predicted 11Kane WilliamsonAUS vs NZ newsAUS vs NZ updates

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'