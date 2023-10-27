Australia Vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 Weather Report From Dharamshala: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?
One of the key factors that can impact a cricket match is the weather. In previous games at this location, rain and mist have played spoilsport.
The stage is set for an epic showdown in the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup as Australia and New Zealand prepare to lock horns in match number 27 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. With both teams displaying their mettle in the tournament so far, cricket enthusiasts are in for a thrilling encounter.
Australia's Dominance in Head-to-Head Stats
Before diving into the upcoming clash, let's revisit the history between these two cricketing giants. Australia and New Zealand have clashed in 141 ODI matches. The Aussies have asserted their dominance by securing victory in 95 encounters, while New Zealand has managed to triumph in 39 games. Seven matches concluded without a result, reflecting the intense competition these teams bring to the field.
Pitch Report
The HPCA Stadium has been a witness to exhilarating cricketing action, and the pitch report suggests another thrilling contest on the cards. In recent matches at this venue, an average first innings total of 263 runs has been posted. The surface promises support to the batters, which may tempt the captain winning the toss to opt for bowling first. Spectators can expect a high-scoring affair.
Weather Update
One of the key factors that can impact a cricket match is the weather. In previous games at this location, rain and mist have played spoilsport. However, the good news for fans is that the Australia vs. New Zealand clash is scheduled as a day match, and Accuweather predicts clear skies. The temperature is expected to fluctuate between 15 and 34 degrees Celsius, ensuring that the game proceeds uninterrupted by adverse weather conditions.
Probable Playing XIs
For a match of this magnitude, the team compositions become crucial. Let's take a look at the expected lineups for both Australia and New Zealand:
New Zealand (NZ):
WA Young
Devon Conway
Rachin Ravindra
Mitchell Santner
DJ Mitchell
MS Chapman
Tom Latham (C)
Glenn Phillips
LH Ferguson
Trent Boult
MJ Henry
