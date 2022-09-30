Who will be the costliest player in IPL 2023 Auction? Pat Cummins backs THIS Australian all-rounder

Australia lost the three-match T20I series 2-1 against India at home. However, there were many positives for the visitors as Aaron Finched and Matthew Wade peaked just at the right time for T20 Champions while Adam Zampa showed his class in all three games. However the biggest positive for Cricket Australia was the arrival of Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder impressed everyone through his explosive opening and near-perfect bowling as well. He showed a glimpse of Shane Watson in the India series. Now that Green belongs to the rare bread of all-rounders, he will surely be in high demand in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins feels Green will be among the top picks in the auction if he decides to put his name.

"It's one my first thoughts whenever I bowl him is we don't want to burn him. Think it's been a huge win from the medical side of things to have him play as much cricket as he has over the last couple of years, fortunately, he can fall back on his batting even if he's not bowling. Now he's in and around three formats it becomes even more important. He is someone who loves playing, even when he goes back to WA we have to manage that as well. There are 15 Tests in the next few months plus a World Cup, lots of cricket," Pat said at an event to announce NRMA Insurance as the new CA sponsor.

"You can't really blame anyone for going in [the IPL]. He's going to have huge demand on him wherever he plays. Decisions will be made, there's a lot of cricket around," Cummins said.

Green is not there in Australia's T20 squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and is likely to play the IPL 2023. The last time he did not receive the NOC by CA but this time BCCI will want a player like Green to feature in the cash-rich league.