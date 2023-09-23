Watch: Just Like MS Dhoni; Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud Call Back Ish Sodhi After 'Mankad' During Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

Cricket is often termed as the gentlemen's game and sometimes a dismissal called as 'Mankad' by the cricket universe turns out to become a central debate in its modern practice. The debate has fueled up once again on the internet after Ish Sodhi was called back by Bangladesh cricketer Hasan Mahmud and captain Litton Das after he got run out without a ball being bowled on the non-striker end. The Bangladesh cricketers did something similar to what MS Dhoni once did in a Test match against England.

Just before the Tea break at Nottingham, Ian Bell was ruled out after mistakenly assuming that tea had been called and the ball was dead. He began walking towards the pavilion, but the umpires hadn't actually called for tea, and the Indian team quickly removed the bails. According to the laws, Bell was out, but at the request of English captain Andrew Strauss, Dhoni withdrew the appeal. Despite India's struggles in the match, Dhoni's act exemplified his unwavering commitment to the spirit of the game and moral values.

Similarly, New Zealand were 219/8 in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka when pacer Hasan Mahmud saw Ish Sodhi leaving the crease early and he flicked the bails off during his run-up.

After checking the review, umpires gave Sodhi out and he started walking back to the pavilion. Moments later he was called back by Mahmud and skipper Litton Das after the duo had a brief chat with the umpires.

Ish Sodhi was run out at the non strikers end by Hasan Mahmud.



The third umpire checked and gave OUT But when Sodhi started walking out, skipper Litton Das and Hasan Mahmud called him back again.



Sodhi gave Hasan a hug at the end.



Former India left-arm spinner Sridharan Sriram returned as the new technical consultant of the Bangladesh Cricket Team on Thursday ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Sriram will join the Bangladesh team in Guwahati on September 27 when the team will be making preparations for their two warm-up matches before the start of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

According to the BCB’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus, the former India spinner will give critical knowledge about Indian conditions to Khaled Mahmud, who joined as the team director this month.

Yunus added that the new technical consultant will give information regarding India's weather and pitch conditions to players since most of the Bangladeshi players have not played in India. Yunus believes that Sriram's input to the team will be very important.

"Sriram has joined as the technical consultant. We will get a lot of technical support from him," Yunus said. "He knows all the wickets in India. He can tell us about the weather conditions too. Very few of our players have played in India, so his input will be quite important," Yunus said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier in 2022 Sriram played the role of the technical consultant for Bangladesh cricket and was also the head coach of the team in the T20Is. Before opting for the role in 2022, he was Australia’s spin-bowling coach for six years.

He took Bangladesh to the T20 World Cup in Australia, in which the team won two games and was in contention for a semi-final spot untill their last group game.

Sriram also recently joined as the assistant coach of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, so it is likely that his time with the Bangladesh team will again be limited to a World Cup. In the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, Bangladesh will lock horns against Afghanistan in their tournament opener on October 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. (With ANI inputs)