Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Bangladesh win thriller by 3 runs

Still on a high after the remarkable win over Pakistan, Zimbabwe will go again when they take on Bangladesh at The Gabba on Sunday (October 30). It has been a tournament to remember so far for Zimbabwe. Impressive and dominant wins over Scotland and Ireland in Round 1 earned them a spot in the Super 12 stage, and it’s just got better and better since then.

Rain helped Craig Ervine’s side a little in their opening Super 12 match, with the points shared between Zimbabwe and the world’s third-ranked T20I side South Africa. But they built on that point with one of the best displays of the tournament so far, shocking Pakistan in Perth in a last-gasp thriller that will live long in the memory.

If that’s the high point of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 for Zimbabwe then they will depart with their heads held high. But, with two of the toughest fixtures already behind them, Ervine and his men now have a real chance of upsetting the odds and battling for a semi-final spot.

To do so they must first overcome Bangladesh, a team ranked two spots higher than them in the MRF ICC T20I Team Rankings. After that comes an intriguing fixture against the Netherlands. Four points from those two matches could potentially be enough for Zimbabwe regardless of the result of the final group game against India.

Check LIVE Updates from Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match here.