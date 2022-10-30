Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Bangladesh win thriller by 3 runs
BAN vs ZIM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match Highlights:
Still on a high after the remarkable win over Pakistan, Zimbabwe will go again when they take on Bangladesh at The Gabba on Sunday (October 30). It has been a tournament to remember so far for Zimbabwe. Impressive and dominant wins over Scotland and Ireland in Round 1 earned them a spot in the Super 12 stage, and it’s just got better and better since then.
Rain helped Craig Ervine’s side a little in their opening Super 12 match, with the points shared between Zimbabwe and the world’s third-ranked T20I side South Africa. But they built on that point with one of the best displays of the tournament so far, shocking Pakistan in Perth in a last-gasp thriller that will live long in the memory.
Hello, gameday #BANvZIM | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WacL3nqg0R — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 30, 2022
If that’s the high point of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 for Zimbabwe then they will depart with their heads held high. But, with two of the toughest fixtures already behind them, Ervine and his men now have a real chance of upsetting the odds and battling for a semi-final spot.
To do so they must first overcome Bangladesh, a team ranked two spots higher than them in the MRF ICC T20I Team Rankings. After that comes an intriguing fixture against the Netherlands. Four points from those two matches could potentially be enough for Zimbabwe regardless of the result of the final group game against India.
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Taskin Ahmed says THIS on 'no-ball' controversy
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is named the 'Player of the match'. "We all were nervous. It was a very good match, it wasn't very easy for us. It was the first time I saw something like that (no ball). Focusing on my process, and this was the result of that. The pitches back home are slow, here we are getting early movement and help. So everything is going well. We have a good fast-bowling bunch and are working on improving. Allan Donald and other support staff are helping us. Hopefully we'll improve further," Taskin said.
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh win by 3 runs
Bangladesh win the match finally after that no-ball call. Zimbabwe lose a thrilling match by just 3 runs as Blessing Muzarabani fails to connect.
Zimbabwe 147/7 in 20 overs vs Bangladesh 150/7, lose by 3 runs
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Nural Hasan concedes a no-ball!
Nurul Hasan concedes a no-ball because he collects the ball in front of the stumps to stump Blessing Muzarabani. It's a no-ball and a free-hit off the final ball. Zimbabwe need 4 to win off the final ball, three for Super Over. The players has gone off the field.
Zimbabwe 147/7 in 19.5 overs vs Bangladesh, need 4 runs to win in 1 ball
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Brad Evans GONE!
Mosaddek Hossain has to defend 16 runs in last over but dismisses Brad Evan off the second ball of the over. Ryan Burl is unbeaten on 27.
Zimbabwe are 136/7 in 19.2 overs vs Bangladesh, need 15 runs to win in 4 balls
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan runs out Sean Williams
Shakib al Hasan comes up with a brilliant piece of fielding to dismiss Sean Williams for 64 off 42 balls after conceding a boundary.
Zimbabwe are 135/6 in 19 overs vs Bangladesh, need 16 runs to win in 1 over
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Sean Williams bring up 10th T20I fifty
Sean Williams brings up his 10th T20 international fifty off 37 balls to keep the game alive for Zimbabwe. Williams celebrates with a couple of boundaries to move to 58. Ryan Burl is on 25 off 22 balls.
Zimbabwe are 125/5 in 18 overs vs Bangladesh, need 26 runs to win in 12 balls
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Sean Williams, Ryan Burl keep Zimbabwe in hunt
Sean Williams get his fifth four to move along to 43 off 31 balls while Ryan Burl is unbeaten on 21 off 18 balls as Taskin Ahmed spell comes to an end with 10 runs in his final over.
Zimbabwe are 105/5 in 16 overs vs Bangladesh, need 46 runs to win in 24 balls
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Ryan Burl gets 1st six
Ryan Burl goes big and is dropped on the boundary as he smashes the first six of the innings to move along to 10 off 9 balls. Sean Williams in batting on 29.
Zimbabwe are 80/5 in 13 overs vs Bangladesh, need 71 runs to win in 42 balls
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Taskin Ahmed gets 3rd wicket
Taskin Ahmed has struck again, gets Regis Chakabva to edge through to the keeper for 15 off 19 balls. Zimbabwe have lost half their side now.
Zimbabwe are 69/5 in 11.2 overs vs Bangladesh, need 82 runs to win in 52 balls
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Sikandar Raza out for a DUCK!
What an over from Mustafizur Rahman, gets his second wicket in the opening over with Sikandar Raza dismissed for a duck off 3 balls. Zimbabwe are 4 wickets down now.
Zimbabwe are 36/4 in 6 overs vs Bangladesh, need 115 runs to win in 84 balls
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Mustafizur Rahman dismisses Milton Shumba
Mustafizur Rahman strikes with his second ball of the match, dismisses Milton Shumba for just 8. Zimbabwe have lost their third wicket in powerplay with Sean Williams unbeaten on 11.
Zimbabwe are 35/3 in 5.2 overs vs Bangladesh, need 116 runs to win in 88 balls
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Sean Williams smashes successive fours
Sean Williams smashes back-to-back boundaries off Mosaddek Hossain to move along to 11 off 7 balls. Milton Shumba is batting on 8.
Zimbabwe are 35/2 in 5 overs vs Bangladesh, need 116 runs to win in 90 balls
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Taskin Ahmed strikes again
Taskin Ahmed has struck a double blow early for Bangladesh, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine is caught behind for just 8. Milton Shumba is unbeaten on 2.
Zimbabwe are 17/2 in 2.4 overs vs Bangladesh, need 134 runs to win in 107 balls
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Taskin Ahmed strikes immediately
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has struck in the first over of the chase with Wesley Madhevere slashing his straight down the throat of third-man for just 4.
Zimbabwe are 5/1 in 1 over vs Bangladesh, need 146 runs to win in 114 balls
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh settle for 150
Richard Ngarava picks up a couple of wickets in his final over. Bangladesh finish at 150/7 as 87 runs come off the final 10 overs with Afif Hossain dismissed for 29 off 19 balls.
Bangladesh are 150/7 in 20 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Afif Hossain DROPPED!
Zimbabwe's Brad Evans has dropped Afif Hossain on 17 off Sikandar Raza. Afif Hossain capitalises with his first six of the innings, moving along to 25 off 16 balls.
Bangladesh are 143/4 in 19 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Sikandar Raza dismisses Najmul Shanto
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza strikes to pick up the BIG wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto. Bangladesh all-rounder is dismissed for 71 off 55 balls.
Bangladesh are 122/4 in 16.2 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Hossain Shanto gets 1st six
Najmul Hossain Shanto is on the charge with the Bangladesh opener smashing a six and a four in the first two balls of Brad Evans third over. Shanto moves along to 69 off 53 balls with Afif Hossain on 12 as 17 runs comes off the 16th over.
Bangladesh are 120/3 in 16 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Hossain Shanto gets maiden T20I fifty
Najmul Hossain Shanto brings up his maiden T20 international fifty and first half-century for his side in T20 World Cup 2022 off 45 balls. Afif Hossain is unbeaten on 7.
Bangladesh are 95/3 in 14 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan departs
Sean Williams has struck for Zimbabwe with Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan departing for 23 as Bangladesh lose their third wicket after a fine partnership. Najmul Hossain Shanto is unbeaten on 48.
Bangladesh are 87/3 in 13 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Shanto, Shakib al Hasan bring up 50-run stand
Bangladesh batters Najmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Shakib al Hasan have brought up the 50-run partnership with Shanto batting on 47 and Shakib moving along to 23.
Bangladesh are 85/2 in 12 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Hossain Shanto gets 4th four
Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto gets his fouth boundary of the innings, pulling out the reverse sweep against Wesley Madhevere to move along to 37 off 34 balls. Shakib al Hasan is unbeaten on 22.
Bangladesh are 74/2 in 11 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan gets 1st four
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan gets his first four, dabs Sikandar Raza through third man to move along to six. Najmul Shanto has moved along to 22.
Bangladesh are 41/2 in 7 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Blessing Muzarabani STRIKES again
Zimbabwe have picked up their second wicket with Blessing Muzarabani striking again. The Zimbabwe pacer dismisses Litton Das for 14 off 12 balls. Najmul Shanto is unbeaten on 18.
Bangladesh are 32/2 in 5.3 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Shanto gets 2nd four
Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto is rebuilding well after loss of early wicket. Shanto gets his second four of the innings to move along to 15 off 14 balls and Liton Das is unbeaten on 9 with two fours.
Bangladesh are 24/1 in 4 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Blessing Muzarabani strikes early
Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani has struck early with Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarka dismissed caught behind for duck.
Bangladesh are 14/1 in 2 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
One change each in Bangladesh and Zimbabwe side with Yasir Ali replacing Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tendai Chatara replacing Luke Jongwe.
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan wins TOSS, Bangladesh bat 1st
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan has won the toss and elected to BAT first against Zimbabwe. Bangla make one change to their playing XI with Yasir Ali coming in.
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 Picks
Sikandar Raza or Liton Das, Blessing Muzarabani or Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Who should be the top picks for the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match.
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Check Livestream Details
Zimbabwe are on a high after stunning Babar Azam's Pakistan by 1 run in their last Super 12 match. They will be eyeing another win over Bangladesh to keep their bid for reaching the semifinal stage alive.
