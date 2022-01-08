Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch BAN vs NZ Live in India

Bangladesh will be chasing a momentous series victory against New Zealand while their smarting hosts are determined to give Ross Taylor a fitting farewell in test cricket in the second and final match which starts on Sunday in Christchurch.

Ninth ranked Bangladesh pulled off test cricket`s one of the biggest upsets when they beat world champions New Zealand by eight wickets in the series opener in Mount Maunganui.

A draw will be enough for Mominul Haque`s team to become the first Bangladesh side to win a test series in New Zealand and coach Russell Domingo knows what it could potentially mean for them.

Training time at Hagley Oval ahead of the second Test against @BCBtigers. Follow play LIVE with @sparknzsport from 11am tomorrow in Christchurch. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/aiisiB8Nxy — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 8, 2022

"They will try and do what no other Bangladesh has done before and that is winning a series in New Zealand," the South African told reporters on Saturday.

