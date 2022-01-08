हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch BAN vs NZ Live in India

Bangladesh will be chasing a momentous series victory against New Zealand while their smarting hosts are determined to give Ross Taylor a fitting farewell in test cricket in the second and final match which starts on Sunday in Christchurch.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch BAN vs NZ Live in India
(Source: Twitter)

Bangladesh will be chasing a momentous series victory against New Zealand while their smarting hosts are determined to give Ross Taylor a fitting farewell in test cricket in the second and final match which starts on Sunday in Christchurch.

Ninth ranked Bangladesh pulled off test cricket`s one of the biggest upsets when they beat world champions New Zealand by eight wickets in the series opener in Mount Maunganui.

A draw will be enough for Mominul Haque`s team to become the first Bangladesh side to win a test series in New Zealand and coach Russell Domingo knows what it could potentially mean for them.

"They will try and do what no other Bangladesh has done before and that is winning a series in New Zealand," the South African told reporters on Saturday.

When and what time will the second Test match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand start?

The second Test match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand begins on Janaury 9 at 3.30 AM IST.

Where will the second Test match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand take place?

The second Test match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Which channel will telecast the second Test match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand in India?

The second Test match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand will be available on Prime Video.

How to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand in India?

The second Test match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand will stream live on the Prime Video.

With inputs from Reuters

CricketBangladesh vs New ZealandBangladesh vs New Zealand 2022New Zealand vs Bangladesh 20222nd Test BAN vs NZ
