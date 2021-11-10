BCCI to work on players' workload after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, says report

Indian captain Virat Kohli, outgoing coaches Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun have made statements in regard to the bubble fatigue, citing it as one of the reasons India may have done badly in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Shatri had told Star Sports before the start of the India vs Namibia match, "I don’t read too much into Virat’s form. I don’t care who the player is. If you put even Don Bradman in the bubble, his average will come down. Eventually, the bubble will burst."

Kohli had also said that if player wellfare is not taken care of, the world cricket is not going to be better of.

Arun too underlines the fact that no break between IPL and World Cup had an effect on players.

A report in the Indian Express states that, as per BCCI sources, the buggle fatigue is something BCCI is taken notice of as India has been consistently playing cricket in the last year or so.

"The BCCI will decide on which player needs to be rested depending on how much cricket is being played. We are aware of the fatigue issue. The player who has been rested will get his place back in the team even if the replacement does well." a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The same news report also states that Rahul Dravid had brought up the issue of player faitgue due to bio-bubble when he met the Cricket Advisory Committee at the start of this month.

Indianc cricketers have been playing in a bio-bubble for continuous six months now. It all started with the first phase of the IPL, the England tour and then the second phase of the IPL. After the IPL 2021 came to an end, the players entered the World Cup bubble. And now some of these players will play New Zealand while being in a bubble.

Sources say that the player workload will now be managed as key players will be rested according to their load.

