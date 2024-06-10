Blame Game In Pakistan Cricket Team Camp After Heartbreaking Defeat Against Team India In T20 World Cup 2024, Captain Babar Azam Says THIS

The much-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in New York ended in heartbreak for the Men in Green, as they succumbed to a narrow six-run defeat. Despite a spirited bowling performance that restricted India to 119/8, Pakistan's batting line-up faltered under pressure, leaving captain Babar Azam to lament a series of costly mistakes.



Chasing a modest total on a challenging Nassau County Stadium pitch, Pakistan's batters struggled to find their rhythm, losing wickets at inopportune moments and playing too many dot balls. Babar Azam, the talisman of the Pakistani batting unit, admitted that his team's lack of aggression in the powerplay overs and the middle overs ultimately proved to be their undoing.

Powerplay Woes Haunt Pakistan



"In our mind, we wanted to play normally, utilize the first six overs in the batting and [if we had done that] we win," Babar said in the post-match presentation. "But one wicket down and we were not up to the mark in the first six overs. We were targeting like 40 to 45 runs in the first six overs, but we did not capitalize properly."



Despite a solid start from opener Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 31 off 44 balls, Pakistan failed to capitalize on the field restrictions, managing only 35 runs in the powerplay overs. As the innings progressed, the pressure mounted, and the Pakistani batters found themselves mired in a sea of dot balls, allowing the Indian bowlers to dictate terms.



Middle Overs Massacre



The middle overs, often considered the make-or-break phase of a T20 innings, proved to be Pakistan's undoing. Babar lamented his team's inability to rotate the strike effectively, citing the accumulation of dot balls as a significant factor in their downfall.



"After the ten overs also, we made the same mistake," Babar admitted. "We bowled well after ten overs, and we would have taken 120. It's a better total here. In the batting, we went run-a-ball, but unfortunately, we lost back-to-back wickets and then there were too many dot balls."



Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, the Indian bowling duo, seized the initiative during this crucial phase, orchestrating a collapse that saw Pakistan lose crucial wickets while struggling to find the boundary. The pressure mounted, and the required run rate escalated, leaving the lower order with too much to do in the dying overs.



Comeback Hopes Dashed



Despite a valiant effort from the tail-enders, with Naseem Shah scoring an unbeaten 10 off 7 balls, Pakistan fell agonizingly short of their target, finishing on 113/8. Babar acknowledged the difficulty of relying on the lower order in such high-pressure situations, stating, "We cannot expect much from tailenders."



As the dust settles on this thrilling encounter, Pakistan finds itself in a precarious position in Group A, having lost both their opening matches against the USA and India. Babar, however, remains defiant, vowing to dissect the team's mistakes and regroup for their remaining two matches against

Canada and Ireland.



"Obviously, we have to win the last two matches," Babar declared. "We will sit and discuss our mistakes, but we are looking forward to the next two matches."



In a tournament where every game carries immense significance, Pakistan's path to the knockout stages has become arduous. Yet, as the cricketing world has witnessed time and again, this talented Pakistani side possesses the ability to bounce back from adversity and remind everyone why they are considered one of the most formidable forces in T20 cricket.



With their backs against the wall, Babar Azam and his men will need to conjure up some magic to keep their dreams of World Cup glory alive. The journey may have hit a roadblock, but the destination remains within reach for a team that has defied the odds on numerous occasions.