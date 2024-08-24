Advertisement
SHIKHAR DHAWAN

'I Just Had One Goal': Veteran Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From Cricket, Posts Emotional Farewell Video

Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Shikhar Dhawan has officially retired from professional cricket. The former Indian opener shared the news in a video posted on X, expressing his gratitude to the BCCI, DDCA, and his supporters. Dhawan, who last played for India in 2022, is also a one-time IPL champion with Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 08:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Veteran India opener announced his retirement from all forms of cricket
  • Dhawan appeared in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India
'I Just Had One Goal': Veteran Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From Cricket, Posts Emotional Farewell Video

Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Shikhar Dhawan has officially retired from professional cricket. The former Indian opener shared the news in a video posted on X, expressing his gratitude to the BCCI, DDCA, and his supporters. Dhawan, who last played for India in 2022, is also a one-time IPL champion with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Veteran India opener  announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, two years after he last donned the national jersey.

Shikhar Dhawan Posts Emotional Video

The 38-year-old said he leaves the scene a content man, having represented the national team in all three formats since making his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam. "As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!," Dhawan said in a post on 'X'.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India," he added. 

"I am thankful to BCCI and DDCA for giving me the opportunity. I am also thankful to the fans, who has given me so much love over the years," the left hander further said.I am telling myself one thing that don’t be sad that you will not be able to represent India again but he is happy that he has played for India for so long. For me the biggest thing is that I played,” the left-hander added

