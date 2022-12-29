Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 19 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch HEA vs THU BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

In Big Bash League (2022-23) today, bottom placed teams Brisbane Heat will take on Sydney Thunder in Match 20 of the competition. The match will be held at Queensland stadium. Heat have been facing the heat in the tournament so far, with juts 1 win from matches. They just have two points in the table and their NRR is -1.196 which is quite poor from the standards needed to be maintained to win the competition. Needless to say, Heat find themselves right at the bottom of the table. Thunder are too struggling with just 2 wins from 5 matches. They are third from bottom in the tabl with NRR of -0.795 and just 4 points. Both these teams will need some momentum and are on look out for a win in this crucial match today.

Heat will rely on their tried and tested players such as Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings, Michael Neser. They need some magic from someone from the squad. The time has come to step up and raise their game to ensure their side qualifies for the knockouts. The tournament is still nit at the halfway stage and the turnarounds are very much possible. Let's see how they go today.

On the other hand, Thunder have solid squad. They displayed one of the shocking performances of the season by getting bowled out for just 15 the other day but since then they have played. Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Chris Green will be the important players for them along with Ben Cutting.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) will be played on December 29, Thursday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) will be hosted at the Carrara Oval, Queensland.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) will begin at 12:35 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) Dream 11 Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Oliver Davies, Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders: Daniel Sams, Michael Neser

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Chris Green, Matthew Kuhnemann