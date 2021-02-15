हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

'Chepauk applauds you': R Ashwin slams fifth Test ton to help India set 482-run target

R Ashwin, who had earlier finished Day 2 of the ongoing contest with a five-wicket haul, now stands second after England legend Ian Botham in the list of cricketers with most hundreds and fifer in the same Test. This is the third time Ashwin acheived the feat, while Botham has accomplished the same on five occasions.  

&#039;Chepauk applauds you&#039;: R Ashwin slams fifth Test ton to help India set 482-run target
R Ashwin celebrates after completing his century. (Twitter/BCCI)

After leading India's fight with the ball, R Ashwin on Monday went on to slam his fifth Test hundred in the second encounter against England in Chennai. The spinner, who has showcassed his batting abilities on numerous occasions, reached the three figure mark in the 82nd over of the Indian second innings. 

Ashwin, who had earlier finished Day 2 of the ongoing contest with a five-wicket haul, now stands second after England legend Ian Botham in the list of cricketers with most hundreds and fifer in a Test. This is the third time Ashwin acheived the feat, while Botham has accomplished the same on five occasions. 

He is also the second Tamil Nadu player to score a Test century at Chepauk after Kris Srikkanth, who hit 123 against Pakistan in 1986/87.

This is also Ashwin's first century against a team other than West Indies. 

Ashwin's hercualean effort helped India gain complete control in the second Test and the 34-year-old was lauded by the cricketing fraternity for the same. Here are a few messages:

Ashwin was eventually dismissed by Olly Stone on 106 as India scored 286 in their second innings. England now require 482 runs to win the contest with still over days left in the match.

India vs EnglandR Ashwin
