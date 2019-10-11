close

Hardik Pandya

Cricket fraternity wishes Hardik Pandya on his 26th birthday

Pandya recently underwent a lower-back surgery in London and is currently recovering from the same.

Cricket fraternity wishes Hardik Pandya on his 26th birthday

 As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the cricketer.

India batsman Kedar Jadhav took to Twitter to write, "Happy birthday brother @hardikpandya7 wish u a speedy recovery see u soon."

"Happy birthday Chintu brother Get well soon," spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the all-rounder.

"Happy Birthday @hardikpandya7 Wish you a speedy recovery Back on the field soon," the BCCI tweeted.

Kuldeep Yadav wrote: "Happy birthday @hardikpandya7 prayers up bro for a speedy recovery."

"Happy birthday bro @hardikpandya7! Let the fire and passion in your belly for the game always remain the same! Have a great year ahead..," Robin Uthappa tweeted.

Pandya recently underwent a lower-back surgery in London and is currently recovering from the same. Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India`s final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22.

