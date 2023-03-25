CSK Pacer Mukesh Choudhary, LSG Fast Bowler Mohsin Khan Likely To Be Ruled Out Of IPL 2023

In what could be a big blow to Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants hopes of winning the title in IPL 2023, their frontline pacers Mukesh Choudhary and Mohsin Khan are likely to be ruled out of the championship due to respective injuries. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the two fast bowlers are doubtful starters for their teams. Mukesh is currently undergoing a rehab at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a back injury. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan is not too hopeful about his return to the squad.

"We're waiting on Mukesh Choudhary, but we don't have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out," said CSK CEO. Not to forget, Mukesh had claimed 16 wickets in 13 matches in IPL 2022 and was one of the rare best performers for CSK in that season.

On the other hand, Mohsin Khan is with the LSG squad in Lucknow. However, as per the report, the management is still unsure about his availability in the league. Like Mukesh, Mohsin too had a brilliant IPL last year. In the nine matches that he played for LSG, he picked up 14 wickets to impress the management. His contribution helped LSG reach the playoffs stage in IPL 2022.

While CSK play their first match on March 31, LSG will open their campaign on April 1 vs Delhi Capitals.

CSK had failed to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs and Dhoni-led side's first task will be to finish in the top 2 after the end of the group stage. Finishing in the first two spots gives you one more chance to qualify for the final. CSK have services of Ben Stokes this time and would be wanting this ace all-rounder to come good this season and help them lift their fifth IPL trophy.