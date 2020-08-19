Delhi Capitals pay tribute to the national capital on World Photography Day

Delhi : Delhi Capitals paid rich tribute to the city and people of Delhi on the occasion of World Photography Day ( August 19) by posting an emotional and mesmerizing video that is sure to capture the hearts of the ‘Dilli-Walas’.

The Delhi based side, who were rechristened in 2019, tweeted a video from their official twitter handle. The video combines some picturesque shots which perfectly capture the pulse of the capital city. The video includes photographs of Delhi’s scenic India Gate and Qutub Minar.

Iske baaye taraf bhi dil hai,

Iske daaye taraf bhi dil hai,

Dilli sheher nahi mehfil hai On #WorldPhotographyDay, here's a tribute from us to a picturesque emotion like no other #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/CM4COQjNS4 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) August 19, 2020

The video is a perfect ode to their base city , which has always stood behind the franchise through thick and thin. The side, who were called Delhi Daredevils till 2018, qualified for the 2019 IPL playoffs for the first time in seven years. But even during those years of struggle, the franchise continued to have a rich vein of support from the loyal people of Delhi.

The 2020 IPL season was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later shifted to the UAE amidst a surging number of Corona-positive cases in India. The 13th season of the IPL begins from September 19th with the final to be played on 8th November.