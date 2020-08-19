हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals pay tribute to the national capital on World Photography Day

On the occasion of World Photography Day, The Delhi-based IPL franchise posted an emotional video which includes photographs that perfectly highlight the vibe of the capital  

Delhi Capitals pay tribute to the national capital on World Photography Day
Image credits: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals

Delhi : Delhi Capitals paid rich tribute to the city and people of Delhi on the occasion of World Photography Day ( August 19) by posting an emotional and mesmerizing video that is sure to capture the hearts of the ‘Dilli-Walas’.

 The Delhi based side, who were rechristened in 2019, tweeted a video from their official twitter handle. The video combines some picturesque shots which perfectly capture the pulse of the capital city. The video includes photographs of Delhi’s scenic India Gate and Qutub Minar.

The video is a perfect ode to their base city , which has always stood behind the franchise through thick and thin. The side, who were called Delhi Daredevils till 2018, qualified for the 2019 IPL playoffs for the first time in seven years. But even during those years of struggle, the franchise continued to have a rich vein of support from the loyal people of Delhi.

The 2020 IPL season was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later shifted to the UAE amidst a surging number of Corona-positive cases in India. The 13th season of the IPL begins from September 19th with the final to be played on 8th November.

Tags:
Delhi CapitalsIPLIPL 2020IPL 13DelhiWorld Photography Day
Next
Story

Defending champions Barbados Tridents defeat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by six runs in Hero Caribbean Premier League 2020
  • 27,67,273Confirmed
  • 52,889Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M53S

VIDEO: Navy's top commanders meeting amid tension from China!