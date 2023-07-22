Dhanashree Verma Stuns Hubby Yuzvendra Chahal With Her 'Barbie' Look, Cricketer Leaves 'Kiss' Emoji In Comments

Popular YouTube and social media Influencer Dhanashree Verma, who also happens to be wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, wore a lovely dress to watch the new hollywood film 'Barbie'. Dhanashree posted pics of her new 'Barbie' on Instagram and fans could not stop gushing over it. Yuzvendra too seems to have been mesmerised by the new look and posted 'heart' and 'kiss' emoji before saying that this was his 'Jetlag comment'. Going by is comment, it appears that Yuzvendra has already landed with India's white-ball contingent in West Indies to take part in the 3 ODIs and T20Is each. Back home, Dhanashree is enjoying her time out to watch the new flick 'Barbie'.

Check out Dhanashree Verma's pics as 'Barbie':

Barbie is the latest offering fro Hollywood which has opened to positive reviews all over the world and in India. The film clashes with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as both of them have been released in India on the same date, which is July 21. The Netizens are divided over which film is better and should be watched first.

Coming to Dhanashree, she has fully recovered from her knee injury as her rehab is over. She had broken her ACL last year during a dance session and the social media star should be back performing at various events as well featuring in music videos and making her own for her Instagram family. Dhanashree's social media currency is quite strong as she has over 5.5 million followers, along on Instagram.

Not many know that before she turned an actor and choreograper, Dhanashree was a doctor. Yes, she is a trained doctor. Dhanashree has done medical studies to become a Dentist. But he followed her heart's wish and pursued her hobby as a profession and what a wonderful decision it has turned out to be for this multi-talented actress.

For those who don't know, Dhanashree met Yuzvendra through Instagram as the cricketer wanted to learn dancing. They both started exchaning videos of tutorials and home work and before these two knew, they had fallen in love with each other. When Yuzvendra proposed her, it was not a mere 'I Love You'. It was, in fact, a marriage proposal. He was in much love with Dhanashree that wanted to get married with her as soon as possible. Dhanashree replicated the same love by accepting the proposal. They got wedded in December of 2020 and have been living happily together.