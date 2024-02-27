Dhruv Jurel has become a sensation in Indian cricket, all thanks to his superb show in the Ranchi Test which India won by 5 wickets. The Agra-born wicketkeeper and batter scored a gritty 90 and then a solid, unbeaten 39 off 77 balls to take team to victory. His wicketkeeping skills have been appreciated by experts and fans alike. Jurel is just 2 Tests old but his maturity in these games has shown that he is a coming-of-age cricketer. It seems as if he was ready for Test cricket a long time back.

His parents have played a huge role in building his career. At a point of time when Jurel was struggling to buy basic things for his cricket like the kit, his mother reportedly sold off her jewellery to help him get one. Sacrifices like this and more has made Jurel what he is today.

When the 23-year-old cricketer got picked for Indian earlier in January, he had made a social media post for his parents that had comments from Dhanashree Verma, Suryakumar Yadav and others. Jurel had posted a screenshot of him speaking to the parents over a video call. His parents are smiling in that picture. This was the call when Jurel informed his parents about his selection in the Indian team.

Reacting to the heartwarming post, Dhanashree wrote: "Go get it." Suryakumar Yadav had written: "priceless".

Check out their comments under the Instagram post of Jurel below:

Even Yuzvendra Chahal had reacted to this post, putting aa 'Target' and 'Gratitude' emojis in the social media post. Rohit Sharma, captain India, was very happy with the way the youngsters have responded to the challenge of winning without experience in the lineup. There were four debutants throughout the series in form of Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar and Akash Deep. While Patidar could not justify his selection, other three have done really well. "Clearly tells me they (youngsters) want to be here, all the hard work they have done in the past, coming up playing domestic cricket and performing there, coming here it is a big challenge but when I look at them, talk to them and the responses that I get from them is quite encouraging," said Rohit

Speaking on how mature Jurel his of his age, Rohit said that he looks a solid, calm, composed player. "Jurel playing his second Test showed solid composure, calmness and he's got the shots as well to play all around the wicket. The first innings 90 of his was very crucial for us to get close to that England's total and again in the second innings showed lot of maturity, composure along with Gill," said Rohit.