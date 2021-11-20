हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021

Did Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowl a 148 kph delivery? WATCH here

The first T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh saw the visitors clinch a close game after losing four quick wickets early on in the chase. 

(Source: Twitter)

The first T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh saw the visitors clinch a close game after losing four quick wickets early on in the chase. 

Pakistan are in some form. They played good cricket all through the T20 World Cup untill Australia brought an end to their campaign in the semi-finals. 

The Babar Azam-led side started their campaign on Friday (19 November) with a win and would look to seal the series in the second match. 

Mohammad Nawaz, a spinner, bowled a 148 kph delivery?

The speed gun at the first T20I in Dhaka seemed to have some issues. In the same match, when Hasan Ali bowled, it showed the speed of 219 kph for one his balls. That really took everyone by surprise. Bowling with such speed is outside of human capabilities. The fastest delivery bowled ever is 161.3 kph, bowled by Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar. 

But that was not just the only occasion when the speed gun cheated everyone. 

During the first over bowled by spinner Mohamnad Nawaz, the speed gun showed the speed of 148 kph. There is no way a spinner can bowl at such a pace. 

A Pakistan fan posted the video on Twitter and wrote - "Who needs Shaheen Afridi to run in hard from so far when Nawaz can bowl effertlessly from 4 steps at 92 mph".

The second T20I is scheduled to take place on 20 November. 

Tags:
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021Bangladesh vs PakistanHasan AliMohammad Nawaz
